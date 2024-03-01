Jonny Drury's West Brom player ratings v Coventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alex Palmer 7

Not a huge amount to do. Had to keep out a few efforts from range and a close range snap shot in the second half.

Darnell Furlong 7

Furlong is in a decent run of form at the moment. Both offensively and defensively he was solid again in this one.

Cedric Kipre 7

Laid back and read the game superbly well aside from one slip when Palmer got the better of him to win the penalties. Coventry didn't create clear cut efforts and a lot was down to him.

Erik Pieters 8

He is deserving of his place in the XI with every passing week. Was so calm on the ball and brings so much experience. Passing was good. Only negative was being costly in possession in the second half but it came to nothing.

Conor Townsend 6

On the whole pretty steady and solid from Townsend. Not forward as much as he could like but did his job.

Okay Yokuslu 7

In the first half he was head and shoulders above most - in the second it looked as though he was trying to almost do too much and gave the ball away, but it wasn't punished.

Alex Mowatt 7

A bit like Okay. Good in the first half and largely good in the second but there were occasions when he conceded possession cheaply and in dangerous areas.

Mikey Johnston 8

He is magic. His goal was one of the best at The Hawthorns in recent times. Danced through defenders, finished it superbly and was dangerous every time he went forward.

Grady Diangana 6

Took his goal well and picked up possession a lot. Was too light weight at times. Wanted to see more from him in there, as he has the ability.

Tom Fellows 7

He makes it look so easily, dropping in a step over and curling crosses straight into the path of the forward. Didn't have his best game but made a match winning contribution.

Jed Wallace 7

It is a hard job for a non striker to go and play against a back five - but he did well. He is growing in stature as a striker and it is a great option to have.

Subs

65 John Swift for Johnston 7

No chance to be his creative self but did the dirty work and made key tackles

65 Adam Reach for Townsend 7

Did his job, got Albion moving forward and was just neat and tidy

69 Andi Weimann for Diangana 6

A few decent touches but couldn't really get into the game.

69 Nathaniel Chalobah for Yokuslu 6

Aggressive, won key tackles and was good on the ball

80 Kyle Bartley for Fellows N/A