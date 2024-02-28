Shilen Patel outlines West Brom vision and highlights 'opportunity'

They have wanted a safe pair of hands and a steady owner who can guide the club to calmer waters.

And judging by what he has said already, that is exactly what he plans to do and more.

The Florida based businessman has acquired Guochuan Lai's majority stake in Albion - with the deal set to be completed this week.

And Patel, who attended the recent defeat to Southampton, has been speaking about his Albion ambitions for the first time.

In an interview with Tampa Bay Business & Wealth, he said: "There’s an opportunity here.

"This club has most of what it needs to return to the Premier League where it has spent most of the last two decades."

Patel's business portfolio is vast - and has had a minority stake in Italian side Bologna.

But it has been widely reported that he has had a long standing want to get involved further in the game.

And in his interview he explained the qualities that are required to succeed in the game.

He said: "I think [soccer] is unique compared to many other sports, which might be more regional or constrained to a handful of countries. I love that global aspect of it. I think my global perspective in business and our family’s international business and philanthropy can complement this project well.

"Succeeding in the sports business takes qualities I have been developing my entire career.

"It requires long-term thinking and tremendous patience. It demands the ability to tolerate a lot of unpredictability and setbacks and reckon with forces beyond your control.

"Operating in an entrepreneurial environment for my whole career and constantly pushing against constraints to secure growth and success gives me the perspective, and the ability, to bring pride and success to West Brom.”

Carlos Corberan spoke with Patel after the clash with Southampton - and he has revealed his excitement following that conversation.

It is certainly an exciting time for the fanbase - and Patel revealed another big goal of his following his arrival at The Hawthorns.

He added: "The fan community in West Bromwich and around the world is the heart and soul of the club.

"The fans have shown up and shown their support even in the toughest times.

“A big part of our goal is to build the profile of the club and to build the reach of the club to be something that’s touching the whole world.”