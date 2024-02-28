Shilen Patel: Carlos Corberan "perfect" for West Brom

Patel outlined his ambition to take the Baggies back to the Premier League after the club’s £60million takeover by Bilkul Football, the group he co-owns with father Kiran, was formally completed on Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida-based entrepreneur also wasted no time in giving his backing to Corberan, the head coach who has guided Albion to fifth in the Championship despite working under severe financial restrictions during the tenure of outgoing majority shareholder Guochuan Lai.

Patel, who revealed he first became aware of the chance to buy the Baggies in September, first met Corberan during a visit to the club the following month.

He said: “He certainly made an impression on me.

"I think that you can tell that he has a great sense of detail and his intensity is apparent. The work that he has done and the results that he has achieved in the time that he has been here, they speak for themselves.

"I’m really excited and happy that Carlos is our manager. To me, he is the manager with the perfect mindset for the project that we are embarking on.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing how he gets the best out of players now and in the years to come."

Patel’s takeover has staved off the very real threat of a financial crisis at The Hawthorns with Lai, who paid Jeremy Peace £200m for his 87.8 per cent shareholding in 2016, unable to fund the club.

Lai is expected to personally receive only £10m guaranteed as part of the buy-out, with the rest of the money used to pay off Albion’s debts, thought to total around £40m.

That includes loans totalling £28m from US firm MSD Holdings, which Patel confirmed would be “rolled over” into his ownership.

The new chairman has vowed to run a “responsible and sustainable operation” and promised greater transparency with supporters.

"The club has been here long before I was alive. The club will be here long after I’m gone,” he said.

"I think that my goal is for my period with the club to be one that is reflected on as one of the great periods in the club’s history.

"I think it’s important to be realistic, but I don’t think that means we can’t be ambitious. It certainly means we can be proud, and that’s my goal.

"I want everyone associated with West Bromwich Albion to feel pride when they think about the time I’ve had the opportunity to lead the family."