Baggies Broadcast - S7 E38: All about Friday night under the lights!

The pair reflect on the draw at Hull, the significance of the point and the positives to come out of it.

They also talk answer your questions, AJ has his Albion knowledge put to the test and they look ahead to a big Friday night against Coventry.

This podcast is available on Soundcloud, Spotify & Apple.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.