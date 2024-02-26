Carlos Corberan delighted with specific West Brom threat
Albion haven’t been as prolific at set-pieces as they would have liked this season but Carlos Corberan is happy to see his side taking advantage of dead-ball situations.
Plus
By Jonny Drury
Published
At one point it seemed like they had lost any sort of threat from corners and free-kicks but Cedric Kipre lashed home at Plymouth and Darnell Furlong’s key header at Hull rescued a point for the Baggies.
Boss Corberan revealed he has talked to his players about the need to improve and capitalise on the volume of set pieces they have.
But he insisted he won’t rest and wants his side to continue to be dangerous and keep using dead-ball situations to give his side an edge in games.