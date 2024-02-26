Analysis: West Brom's draw at Hull shows the gap between the Championship's best and the rest

At times in the recent past – as well as the distant past – Albion would have succumbed to any form of pressure.

But this current Carlos Corberan side doesn’t do that.

In fact, against a front line boasting a Liverpool loanee which has also had a decent amount of investment, they reduced them to just pressure rather than goalscoring opportunities.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Albion to go to Hull, a side in blistering form who recently downed the passing machines that are Southampton, on their own patch, and win.

But in the first half they showed they were more than capable of doing it.

It felt like chance after chance was being created but when that happens and you don’t take them – you always get that looming feeling that you’ll get a bite on the backside.

That is what happened – but Albion responded immediately.

Then it was a dig the trench and soak it up job – and they soaked it up and almost nicked down the other end.

The overall clash threw up some very interesting points of discussion.

As Carlos Corberan said in his post-match interview, a point was a fair result because both sides had chances.

That was very much the case.