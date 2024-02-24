Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Hull: Two 8s in solid display

Alex Palmer 6

Made a couple of smart saves but his distribution was poor on a number of occasions. Some questioned whether the goal was his fault but nothing he could do about the strike.

Darnell Furlong 7

Positive display from the full back who battled well at the back, got forward when he could, and took his goal very well.

Cedric Kipre 8

Never flustered and just oozes quality on the ball. In recent games he has struck up a strong partnership with Pieters.

Erik Pieters 7

Preferred at the back despite the return of Kyle Bartley and showed why Carlos Corberan has put faith in him. Never out of place, and his use of the ball was superb too.

Conor Townsend 7

Didn't get forward as much as he usually likes to do but was solid and let nothing past him all afternoon.

Okay Yokuslu 8

A standard display for Yokuslu these days. Solid in the tackle, and always busy trying to help Albion find a gap in the Hull defence.

Alex Mowatt 7

Mowatt's description could be a copy and paste exercise at the moment. Always available to take the ball and move Albion on.

Mikey Johnston 7

Impressive again from the winger who almost got himself on the scoresheet in the first half. Faded slightly as the game went on.

Grady Diangana 6

Replaced John Swift in the number ten role but failed to put a stamp on things. Caught in possession too often and wasn't at the top of his game.

Tom Fellows 6

Again Hull wised up to what Fellows can do and squeezed his space. Almost set a goal up for Wallace and did try to create but was snuffed out.

Jed Wallace 7

A tough job for the captain to lead the line but he put in a shift. Held the ball up well in both halves and ran in behind well.

Subs

64 Adam Reach for Fellows 7

The change was questioned but it was Reach's best display in a while. Neat on the ball and struck the post with a late effort.

69 Andi Weimann for Wallace 5

Worked hard but only contribution was a big chance late on that he couldn't take.

69 John Swift for Diangana 6

Had a golden chance to put Albion in front when a re-bound fell to him but couldn't take it. Made up for it with a superb tackle with Hull breaking late on.

84 Semi Ajayi for Pieters N/A

84 Nathaniel Chalobah for Johnston N/A