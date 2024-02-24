Carlos Corberan references football cliche after West Brom's draw at Hull

Albion had much the better chances in the first period at the MKM Stadium - with Jed Wallace hitting the cross bar.

Alex Mowatt was also denied by the keeper with Mikey Johnston and Darnell Furlong also going close.

Furlong did get himself on the scoresheet but only after Fabio Carvalho had caught Albion out with a rasping effort from distance ten minutes before half time.

The Baggies boss believes on the balance of play and chances, a draw was a fair result.

He said: "Probably a point was a fair result.

"For the things we did and that both teams created in the pitch, and when you analyse the chances, they were similar type of chances and a similar amount of chances.

"But when you cannot win the game, it is important not to lose the game."

Albion struggled to find any sort of rhythm in the second period at the MKM Stadium - with Hull having much more of the play.

Jaden Philogene struck the post but the home side did not create many clear cut openings.

And as the half wore on Albion came into the game and went close late on as Adam Reach struck the upright - but John Swift was unable to convert the follow up.

Andi Weimann also got into a scoring position in the dying moments but couldn't lift his effort over Ryan Allsop.

Corberan praised his side's defensive display and highlighted what they struggled to implement in the second 45 minutes.

He said: "I think that the quality players Hull has right now made it difficult for us.

"We had to concentrate in defence to get something, because in the last third they have players with one level of quality that can make the difference to our level of concentration.

"We had to defend and be aggressive to manage the game.

"There were some moments in the second half where we couldn't break the press and could not attack high enough.

"We did concede crosses and then a chance but when we made a change, we finished the game well."