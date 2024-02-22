Carlos Corberan praises Erik Pieters' key qualities after return to West Brom side

Pieters has partnered Cedric Kipre for the past three games in the heart of defence and has kept clean sheets against Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle respectively in the process.

The veteran defender, who made 225 Premier League appearances for Stoke City and Burnley combined, has faced an emotional battle off the pitch too.

It was revealed in September 2023 that his wife Nermina Pieters-Mekic had been diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer, but the former Dutch international confirmed last week that she’d been given the all clear.

Corberan said: “In this moment of the competition he has found the level that he has put into the pitch in the last year.

“We know that Pieters is an important player who can bring a lot of things especially with the ball.

“He is someone that can help you create attacks from the back but we know that he has had difficulties with his personal situation which doesn’t allow you to have full concentration.

“First of all, the situation is much better for him and for his wife and he is using the opportunity that he is having well.”