Mikey Johnson reveals key Celtic lesson that can aid him at West Brom

Johnston scored 36 seconds into his first start in a 2-0 win against Cardiff City at Hawthorns just over a fortnight ago.

The Glasgow-born winger, who arrived on loan in January, scored 13 times in 92 appearances for Celtic. He also spent last season in the Portuguese top-flight at Vitoria Guimaraes and believes both experiences have helped him ease into life in England.

“The pressure at Celtic is massive. It’s a massive club and I don’t think people realise how big the pressure is,” he said. “I’ve obviously been exposed to that from a young age. It’s definitely something I look forward to.

“I need the pressure to perform and we want to make the play-offs, which are big occasions and that’s the kind of games I want to play in.

“I’ve had experience and it’s put me in good stead to this point and I feel like I’m ready.

“This is a massive challenge in a big league, a tough league and different to what I’ve experienced before. I feel like I’ve got the tools to deal with it.”