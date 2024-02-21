Mikey Johnson reveals key Celtic lesson that can aid him at West Brom
Albion loanee Mikey Johnston insists life at Celtic has taught him to thrive off playing under pressure.
Johnston scored 36 seconds into his first start in a 2-0 win against Cardiff City at Hawthorns just over a fortnight ago.
The Glasgow-born winger, who arrived on loan in January, scored 13 times in 92 appearances for Celtic. He also spent last season in the Portuguese top-flight at Vitoria Guimaraes and believes both experiences have helped him ease into life in England.
“The pressure at Celtic is massive. It’s a massive club and I don’t think people realise how big the pressure is,” he said. “I’ve obviously been exposed to that from a young age. It’s definitely something I look forward to.
“I need the pressure to perform and we want to make the play-offs, which are big occasions and that’s the kind of games I want to play in.
“I’ve had experience and it’s put me in good stead to this point and I feel like I’m ready.
“This is a massive challenge in a big league, a tough league and different to what I’ve experienced before. I feel like I’ve got the tools to deal with it.”