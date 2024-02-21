Ally Robertson: Let’s hope Shilen Patel provides leadership West Brom need

Guochuan Lai never seemed to have any intentions for the club. Or at least, that was the way it felt.

By the end you could not wait for him to leave.

The difference in mood among supporters since news of the takeover broke last Thursday night has been remarkable. You can see it in their faces.

I just hope the news owners come in and pick the club up. You want people who are going to be a bit more hands-on, who want to really make something of it.

I didn’t feel as though Lai had any interest in the club.

The thing I could never get my head around, was how much money he paid Jeremy Peace for his shareholding and then how many matches has he actually been to? Not many, that is for sure.