West Brom fans wax lyrical about January signing after thumping win at Plymouth

Jonny Drury catches up with West Brom fans after their watched their side win 3-0 at Plymouth.

By Jonny Drury
Published

After a below par first period Albion sprung to life in the second period - and went ahead when Cedric Kipre stabbed home an Alex Mowatt corner.

The game was then made safe when Mikey Johnston curled home a superb effort.

And it was then put behind all doubt when Tom Fellows tapped home from close range in stoppage time.

