West Brom fans wax lyrical about January signing after thumping win at Plymouth
Jonny Drury catches up with West Brom fans after their watched their side win 3-0 at Plymouth.
By Jonny Drury
Published
After a below par first period Albion sprung to life in the second period - and went ahead when Cedric Kipre stabbed home an Alex Mowatt corner.
The game was then made safe when Mikey Johnston curled home a superb effort.
And it was then put behind all doubt when Tom Fellows tapped home from close range in stoppage time.