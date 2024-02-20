West Brom boss Carlos Corberan gives Brandon Thomas-Asante update as striker misses Plymouth win

The striker was taken off at half time of Friday's defeat to Southampton - and was not in the squad for the trip to Home Park.

And Corberan has revealed that Albion are seeking a second opinion on a hamstring problem that the striker picked up against the Saints.

He said: "We will know something more tomorrow. We hope it will be quick but we will have to wait until tomorrow.

"He had a tight feeling in his hamstring against Southampton.

"We are having a second opinion. Another scan to give us more information. That will allow us if there is an injury or not."

John Swift came off in the second half off the win against Plymouth, and Corberan is hoping that his knock is nothing serious.

He added: "He turned his ankle, but we hope he is fine, we hope it is nothing serious."