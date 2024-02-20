Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Plymouth: Two eights in superb away display

Alex Palmer 6

Got away with one early on but Plymouth couldn't capitalise on his slack clearance. Did not have a save to make all night with Plymouth toothless in attack

Darnell Furlong 6

Had a good game on Friday but the full back was poor in possession in the first half especially, almost playing the home side in.

Cedric Kipre 7

Solid from the commanding centre half. Had to recover well on a couple of occasions, was good in the area and took his goal superbly well.

Erik Pieters 7

A big ask for the experienced defender to go for a third time in a week, but he did really well and stuck about his task. Snuffed out anything Plymouth had.

Conor Townsend 6

Like his fellow full back he got caught on the ball a few times in the first half, however Albion were sloppy across the park at times. Did well in the second half and his delivery was good.

Nathaniel Chalobah 6

Another who was guilty of losing possession too cheaply in the first half, and was fortunate not to concede a penalty after a clumsy incident. However, he recovered and did well early in the second period.

Alex Mowatt 8

As always, Mowatt was the dictator as usual. Had an early shot that just went wide, but everything went through Mowatt. Top delivery for the corner and again was so key for Albion.

Jed Wallace 7

A quiet first period but sprung into life in the second. Played in a few positions as Albion tweaked things and he helped to stretch Plymouth and see the game out.

John Swift 6

Was lively early on and got on the ball, but also conceded possession quite poorly with a few flicks. Didn't have a massive influence on things and came off with a knock.

Tom Fellows 7

A lot livelier tonight than he was off the bench on Friday. Struggled in the first period but in the second half stretched the game, was dangerous all half and got his rewards with the goal.

Andi Weimann 6

Returned and had a big first half chance that was saved. And was found by Fellows early in the second as he was slipped through. It was a chance that he really would want to be taking. Showed he can lead the line on his own.

Subs

65 Grady Diangana for Swift 6

Came on and looked a lot sharper than Friday evening's appearance off the bench

65 Okay Yokuslu for Chalobah 7

A smart change as Plymouth were coming back into it. Marshalled the midfield well and snuffed out danger.

71 Mikey Johnston for Weimann 8

Showed his class once more with a superb goal. After that was lively too, and played a hand in Fellows' goal.

82 Semi Ajayi for Furlong N/A

82 Adam Reach for Mowatt N/A