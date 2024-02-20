Carlos Corberan believes Plymouth away day could have been even better for West Brom

A dull first half was followed by an electrifying performance by the Baggies after the break, as goals from Cedric Kipre, Mikey Johnston and Tom Fellows secured a first away win in over two months.

Albion captain Jed Wallace hit the post from close-range, whilst Nathaniel Chalobah drew a smart save from Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Andi Weimann had two good chances in either half - striking straight down Hazard's throat, before failing to hit the target one-on-one just after half-time.

Corberan believes the result could've been greater but was delighted to see the amount of opportunities his team created.

He said: "I think in the second half we created a lot of chances, we created a lot of chances before we go the first goal.