Carlos Corberan believes Plymouth away day could have been even better for West Brom
Carlos Corberan believes Albion could've won by an even bigger margin after they put Plymouth Argyle to the sword in a 3-0 victory at Home Park.
A dull first half was followed by an electrifying performance by the Baggies after the break, as goals from Cedric Kipre, Mikey Johnston and Tom Fellows secured a first away win in over two months.
Albion captain Jed Wallace hit the post from close-range, whilst Nathaniel Chalobah drew a smart save from Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard.
Andi Weimann had two good chances in either half - striking straight down Hazard's throat, before failing to hit the target one-on-one just after half-time.
Corberan believes the result could've been greater but was delighted to see the amount of opportunities his team created.
He said: "I think in the second half we created a lot of chances, we created a lot of chances before we go the first goal.