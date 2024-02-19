West Brom confirm midfielder signing

The 33-year-old has been without a club since last summer and will join the Baggies to provide Carlos Corberan with further cover in midfield for the final months of the campaign.

Corberan, who lost Jayson Molumby last month with a foot injury, previously worked with M’Vila at Olympiacos in 2022.

He said: “We’ve picked up an injury to Jayson Molumby and that left us without as many options as we would like in the middle.

“Yann is a really positive option to have. He arrives with plenty of experience and with plenty of desire and motivation to help us.”

M’Vila will not be involved for Albion when they visit Plymouth on Tuesday night but Corberan and his coaching staff are aiming to get him quickly up to speed.

A product of Rennes’ academy, the midfielder earned all 22 of his France caps between 2010 and 2012. His only previous experience of English football came during a loan spell with Sunderland.

“I know the manager Carlos Corberán really well and he knows me really well because we worked together before in Greece at Olympiakos,” he said.

“It was a pleasure to work with him and I’m really pleased to be back with him again now.

“He contacted me and asked me to come here and straight away, I said yes.”