Former West Brom boss Tony Mowbray steps back from Birmingham City role for medical treatment

The 60-year-old, who took over at St Andrews earlier this year from Wayne Rooney, has confirmed in a club statement that an LMA health assessment has led to him needing to receive medical treatment.

It means that Mowbray, who won the Championship title with West Brom, will spent six to eight weeks away from the club, with ex-Albion assistant and former Wolves man Mark Venus in temporary charge.

Mowbray said: "Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club.

"Until I return, my Assistant Manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment.

“The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”