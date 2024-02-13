West Brom v Cardiff – Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

It kicks off four games in 12 days and there is the small matter of the division's form club Southampton on the horizon at home on Friday night.

But each point is important and Cardiff presents another opportunity to extend excellent Hawthorns form – and the head coach has calls to decide on.

He is, of course, without Daryl Dike who is fighting to play again in 2024 after his devastating Achilles setback was confirmed yesterday.

The boss is also unlikely to have Kyle Bartley available in defence. Semi Ajayi has made his way back from Africa but the Nigerian starting tonight is hard to believe, he may well make the bench, though. Okay Yokuslu is the favourite to fill in from midfield into defence. Grady Diangana could return to the bench after his return from DR Congo duty, too.

Spaniard Corberan has decisions in the forward line with Southampton in mind, too. He may fear burnout in some cases, but with Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall pushing for first starts there are options.