Darren Moore appointed by Port Vale on lengthy contract

Moore, who is 50 in April, was dismissed from Championship outfit Huddersfield at the end of January after a difficult run of three wins in 23 games with the Terriers just outside the drop zone.

He has penned a five-and-a-half year contract at Vale Park.

The popular former Baggies defender praised a "long-term commitment" between himself and the Vale board but stressed an immediate priority of pulling clear of the third-tier relegation places.

Moore spent just four months in charge at Huddersfield after he replaced Neil Warnock last September.

Handsworth-born Moore kickstarted his management career initially as Albion caretaker boss, replacing Alan Pardew in April 2018 before taking the roll on full-time that summer. He was dismissed the following March.

'Big Dave', a former Jamaica international, has since managed Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday – where he won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs last term before leaving by mutual consent after failing to agree on a contract renewal.

But a short tenure at Albion's Championship rivals Huddersfield saw Moore unable to generate the wins required.

Vale are in action at Peterborough tonight before two more away fixtures, at Cheltenham on Saturday and Reading next Tuesday.