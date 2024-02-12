West Brom debrief: Away quality, defensive conundrums and Marshall mystique

Dike could face another lengthy spell on the sidelines if, as expected, Achilles damage is confirmed. He wasn't the only fitness blow from Suffolk either, with Kyle Bartley pulling up with calf pain and likely to miss a few games.

But what almost felt a forgotten sub-plot within an eventful spectacle was that Carlos Corberan's visitors almost put away struggles to bed to beat one of the Championship's most dangerous sides, but for a painful 93rd-minute equaliser.

Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox assesses some of the talking points in the Tractor Boys debrief.

The dust settles

Separating the emotion of Dike's setback and the frustration of Bartley's blow leaving Albion short defensively to instead focus on the outcome itself reveals a very decent point.

There is more frustration, too, that it could and maybe should have been all three – but a glance at the stats shows the hosts more than merited their share of the spoils.

Albion's performance was good. It was almost a perfect away display, certainly in the first half, with an excellent counter-attacking goal, before losing Bartley and Okay Yokuslu's brilliant influence in midfield.