More Daryl Dike anguish as West Brom striker's Achilles absence confirmed

The United States international, 23, will undergo surgery on his left leg for the injury he suffered in Ipswich on Saturday.

It is the opposition leg to the one he ruptured last April at Stoke, which saw the frontman not feature again until last month.

Albion have confirmed Dike will not be available until the end of 2024, with a similar timeframe to the previous injury ruling him out until around November.

The club and supporters were rocked by the sight of the frontman being carted off the Portman Road turf by a golf buggy stretcher just 10 minutes after his introduction in the 2-2 draw last weekend. Dike left the pitch in tears and team-mates, including Jed Wallace, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Okay Yokuslu, have since published messages of support on social media.

It is the fourth serious injury in the former Orlando City striker’s two years at The Hawthorns. He injured his hamstring and quad in his first year at the club before a period in Carlos Corberan’s side between November 2022 and April 2023.

The club’s statement added its support for the stricken striker, who spent much of last summer at home in the States during his rehab.

It said: “The club will provide Daryl with all the care and support he needs to return to full fitness later this year.”