Have West Brom ended up with the better end of the bargain?
The January transfer window turned out to be pretty handy for West Brom and Carlos Corberan.
Plus
By Jonny Drury
Published
Three exciting loanees through the door and something they had been crying out for - attacking depth.
But back on the first day of the month things weren't looking so rosy - especially after the news that Jeremy Sarmiento had been recalled by Brighton, before being farmed back out on loan to Ipswich.
Some Albion fans at the time insisted it wasn't a great loss, given his form was patchy.
Others said it was a blow. And looking at the bigger picture then, it probably was. At the time more because it was one less body in the squad at a time where Albion couldn't really afford to lose more personnel.