Have West Brom ended up with the better end of the bargain?

Three exciting loanees through the door and something they had been crying out for - attacking depth.

But back on the first day of the month things weren't looking so rosy - especially after the news that Jeremy Sarmiento had been recalled by Brighton, before being farmed back out on loan to Ipswich.

Some Albion fans at the time insisted it wasn't a great loss, given his form was patchy.

Others said it was a blow. And looking at the bigger picture then, it probably was. At the time more because it was one less body in the squad at a time where Albion couldn't really afford to lose more personnel.