Comment: The luckless and gut wrenching story of Daryl Dike's West Brom career

That’s the sad, gut wrenching reality of Daryl Dike’s West Brom career so far since his big money move from Orlando City.

Add another potentially lengthy injury lay off into the mix, and it makes for grim reading.

The US international was a striker who arrived at Albion amid such excitement having whet the appetite with his impressive loan spell at Barnsley.

But his story of injuries and heartbreak started less than an hour into his full debut in January 2022, and it feels like the script has rarely changed over the last 24 months.

His arrival was said to be the key to Valerien Ismael turning the tide at Albion. But before his Hawthorns stint could be kick started, it was over.

His pre-season under Steve Bruce built the excitement among the fan base once more before a training ground injury curtailed any run in the side.

He got back, and back with a bang scoring key goals in key wins, none more so than a bullet header at Sunderland after the World Cup break.

And just as he was getting up ahead of steam he suffered another dagger to his heart.