West Brom fans 'satisfied' at Ipswich but question what future holds for star striker

Albion went ahead at Portman Road thanks to a superb individual effort from Tom Fellows.

But they were pegged back seconds after the restart as Nathan Broadhead found the net.

Daryl Dike came off the bench but pulled up again and looked visibly upset as he was taken off.

However, Albion rallied and John Swift looked to have found a winner before Omari Hutchinson's late strike handed the Tractor Boys a point.