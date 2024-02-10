Carlos Corberan admits West Brom suffered with Kyle Bartley and Okay Yokuslu changes at Ipswich

The Baggies came agonizingly close to a key win on the road at the home of a promotion rival through Tom Fellows and John Swift goals but for Omari Hutchinson's 93rd-minute equaliser.

Corberan's men suffered personnel issues at Portman Road, firstly in the shape of centre-back Bartley, who had enjoyed an excellent first period, but was forced off at the break by a calf complaint.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah was his replacement in a switch that moved Yokuslu, the visitors' other top performer, into the back four and Corberan felt his side missed the presence of both after the break, where it took the hosts less than a minute to equalise through Nathan Broadhead.

"If I am honest with you I think the injury for Bartley has affected the team a lot," Corberan told the Express & Star. "Because in this moment I was watching Bartley (playing) fantastic and Okay (playing) fantastic in the middle of the pitch too.