Loanee review: Immediate impact as West Brom new boys provide 'something different'

And it is hard to argue against the fact that Albion have come out of the January window stronger than they went into it.

The acquisitions of Callum Marshall, Andi Weimann and Mikey Johnston give Carlos Corberan something he hasn't had at times this season, options.

Against Birmingham, he was in the unique scenario of being able to have three strikers on the field at once, with Daryl Dike making a return.

For Weimann it was his second appearance and his home debut - while it was a bow for the other two.

So, how did they fair on their first outing in front of The Hawthorns crowd?

Andi Weimann

There is no doubt he will be the one who grabs the headlines.

Ex-Villa man scores the winner for the Baggies against Blues, it was almost written.

It is the second chance we have had to see the loanee and although he showed glimpses at Norwich two weeks ago - it was hardly a stand out impact.