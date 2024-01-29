Former Baggies boss sacked by Championship club

Moore was appointed as the Terrier's head coach at the end of September, succeding Neil Warnock, who had kept them up last season.

During his short stint at the John Smith's Stadium, he managed to achieve three wins, 11 draws and nine defeats across all competitions.

The decision was made after the club's 1-1 draw with QPR on Saturday, which saw them lead in the 86th minute after a goal from Jack Rudoni, only for Kenneth Paal to score four minutes later and level the scores.

Big Dave, as he is known by Albion fans, had only managed one win in the Terrier's last 11 Championship matches, and therefore chairman Kevin Nagle and CEO Jake Edwards made the call to part ways, with the club seeking to maintain their Championship status.

Alongside Leicester, Huddersfield are the only Championship side to win at The Hawthorns this season - but that was when Warnock was still in charge.

Nagle said: “We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season.

“Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future.

“We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped. There have absolutely been mitigating circumstances, such as the high number of injuries that Darren has had to cope with, but we have still not seen enough on the pitch in terms of results or the direction of travel in playing style and performances.

“I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we’re quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon.”