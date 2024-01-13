West Brom fans on concern over 'catch 22' Tom Fellows scenario after Blackburn win

Albion raced into a 3-0 lead inside 33 minutes - with Tom Fellows grabbing his first EFL goal.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and an own goal made it comfortable at the break, and after Rovers pulled one back, Thomas-Asante added a fourth to bury the game.

Jonny caught up with Albion fans to discuss the win, Thomas-Asante, Fellows and links to other clubs, and Albion's January window business.