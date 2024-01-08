Ex-West Brom boss Tony Mowbray succeeds Wayne Rooney as Birmingham City manager

Rooney was axed last week after just 13 games in the job - having overseen a slide from the play-off places to 20th in the Championship table.

And now the Blues have turned to someone who was vast experience in the division - and a Championship title to his name.

Former Albion boss Mowbray, who was himself sacked by Sunderland earlier this season, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at St Andrews and will take training for the first time this morning.

During his time at Albion, Mowbray led the Baggies to a play-off final - before winning the Championship title in 2007/08 and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

He has also enjoyed success with Blackburn Rovers and most recently Sunderland, where the Black Cats lost in last season's play-offs.

Mowbray, who will be joined by his long time assistant Mark Venus, said: "I am excited to be joining Birmingham City at this time.

"I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players.

"My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of.

"I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea City.

"Tom Wagner and Garry Cook have outlined the ambition for the Club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”

Blues co-owner and chairman of the club's board Wagner, insists that Mowbray, who was instilled as the bookmakers favourites soon after Rooney's departure, was the stand out candidate.

He added: "Tony was the stand out candidate in our search for a new Manager. His knowledge of and passion for the game shone through.

"He shares our ambition and will bring stability at an important time for our great club. We received extremely positive feedback from everyone we spoke to about Tony.

"I am looking forward to seeing him working with the team and he will get the support needed to bring success to the club.”