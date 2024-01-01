West Brom 1 Swansea 0: Lewis Cox analysis plus latest on injuries, Sarmiento and January

Carlos Corberan's men were dealt blows before the game with the loss of Jed Wallace and John Swift through injury, while Jeremy Sarmiento was recalled by Brighton earlier in the day.

The Baggies had first half chances with Brandon Thomas-Asante going closest to scoring - but they were behind just after the break as Liam Cullen put the hosts ahead.

They put pressure on later in the half and had a go - but couldn't must any chances and slipped to a defeat.

Lewis and Jonny discuss the game, give updates on more injury woes, talk Sarmiento's recall and the January transfer window.