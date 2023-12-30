Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury on West Brom's 'statement' win over Leeds
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's huge win over Leeds in the final win game of 2023.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Albion had the better of the first half chances and went ahead thanks to Grady Diangana's close range effort.
In the second period Carlos Corberan's men had to defend for long periods, putting in a superb backs to the wall display.
The win ensures Albion end the year with back to back wins and move within three points of the top four.