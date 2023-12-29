West Brom fans fire warning at Championship big boys after Leeds win
Jonny Drury caught up with some delighted West Brom fans after their superb 1-0 win over Leeds.
By Jonny Drury
Albion had the better of the first half chances and went ahead thanks to Grady Diangana's close range effort.
In the second period Carlos Corberan's men had to defend for long periods, putting in a superb backs to the wall display.
The win ensures Albion end the year with back to back wins and move within three points of the top four.