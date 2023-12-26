West Brom fans focus on one statistic after seeing Boxing Day response against Norwich
Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after their 1-0 win over Norwich City.
Albion were looking for a response to the woeful display at Middlesbrough - and they produced one with a dominant first half display.
Norwich were then reduced to ten men when Borja Sainz saw a second first half booking - before the only goal of the game came early in the second half courtesy of Brandon Thomas-Asante.