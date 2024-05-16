Southampton v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Boss Carlos Corberan will consider how he lines his side up for the second leg at Southampton, with the aggregate scoreline locked at 0-0.

The head coach revealed in his press conference on Wednesday that striker Josh Maja – who was surprisingly committed from the 20-man matchday squad in the first leg – has trained this week and has a chance of selection.

Albion impressed for large parts in the first leg and gave as good as they got against favourites Southampton as the clubs traded two or three clear openings on goal.

Most of the departments worked well as Alex Mowatt and Okay Yokuslu grew into the clash and dictated midfield. Albion's defensive four were solid and repelled most things and the attacking trio behind the striker was a threat as Tom Fellows created for Grady Diangana and Mikey Johnston's running caused problems.

Brandon Thomas-Asante toiled away up front in the lone forward role but struggled to get change from the Saints' back three. It wasn't quite sticking with the frontman, who had few touches in the second period especially.

Maja's availability dependent, Corberan's other real option is to turn to captain and winger Jed Wallace as a striker, as has happened – to varying degrees of success – over recent months.