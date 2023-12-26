West Brom 1 Norwich 0 - Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury analysis
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury give their take on West Brom's 1-0 Boxing Day win over Norwich City.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Albion were looking for a response to the woeful display at Middlesbrough - and they produced one with a dominant first half display.
Norwich were then reduced to ten men when Borja Sainz saw a second first half booking - before the only goal of the game came early in the second half courtesy of Brandon Thomas-Asante.
The boys discuss the response, Albion's returning star man and look ahead to Leeds on Friday evening.