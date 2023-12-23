Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 0 - Jonny Drury analysis

The Baggies went to the North East looking to give the travelling fans an early Christmas present - but what they produced was anything but.

Rogers, who came through the Baggies youth system before leaving for Man City in 2019, finished off a simple attacking move to give the hosts a half time lead - but in the second half Albion never looked like getting back into it.

In the end, the scoreline flattered Carlos Corberan's men who were cut open time and time again, and could have fallen further behind but for some poor Boro finishing.