Lewis Cox's West Brom ratings vs Sunderland as four get 5's

Early wobble with the ball set the tone, Corberan felt. Opener went in at near post.

Tone 5

Darnell Furlong

Continued his decent form and defended well for a large part against one of the division’s best wingers in Jack Clarke.

Solid 7

Kyle Bartley

Return to the side after one game out and didn’t seem to feel the effects. Dominant with good clearances.

Boost 7

Cedric Kipre

One of Albion’s star men again. Seems as solid every week and didn’t deserve to concede a goal.

Solid 7

Conor Townsend

Enjoyed a decent afternoon until an unfortunate slip for the second goal, which was costly. Tricky customer against Roberts.

Slip 6

Jayson Molumby

A first start in more than two months didn’t go to plan. More than a bit of ring-rust. Effort there, but off-colour.

Off-colour 5

Alex Mowatt

One of Albion’s better performers, again. Good energy and, for the most part, use of ball in midfield

Consistent 7

Grady Diangana

Started the game well and fed Maja with a nice pass, but faded and couldn’t influence for Albion.

Faded 5

John Swift

Really not at the races. Albion needed him to influence things, but Swift was involved in very little.

Uninvolved 5

Jeremy Sarmiento

The brighter of Albion’s attackers. Started and finished the game well and looked in the mood to create and graft.

Mood 6

Josh Maja

How’s your luck? A dream first start against club where he made his name. Hesitated on early chance, but signs of decent hold-up before horror Ballard challenge injured his ankle. Concerning.

Shame 6

Substitutes

Tom Fellows (for Maja, 36) Didn’t work for the winger this time. Given rough treatment from hosts and couldn’t find end product 5. Nathaniel Chalobah (for Molumby, 60) Lost his man for opening goal 5. Brandon Thomas-Asante (for Diangana, 60) Good header for 2-1 6. Pipa (for Swift, 76) Sweet cross for Albion goal 6. Semi Ajayi (for Bartley, 76) 6. Subs not used: Griffiths, Pieters, Taylor, Higgins.