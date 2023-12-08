Sunderland v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

The visiting head coach will be required to make changes at the Stadium of Light with Matt Phillips out for four months owing to a torn hamstring suffered last time out.

With Jed Wallace also an absentee, options are thinning in some departments for the Baggies chief, though he should have defender Kyle Bartley to call upon after a one-match absence.

Albion reporter Lewis Cox gives his predicted XI for tomorrow's early trip north east.

4-2-3-1

Alex Palmer

The rare occurrence of picking the ball out of his net twice last time out, he'll be looking to hit back with a latest clean sheet.

Darnel Furlong

The right-back has been in good form for a good few weeks now and did well again despite defeat against Leicester. Keeping Pipa out of the side.