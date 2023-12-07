Sunderland v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

The Baggies have been rocked this week by news of Matt Phillips' latest injury setback – with the winger forecast for a lengthy lay-off due to a hamstring tear.

He is not Albion's only absence ahead of a busy period of games, with others to spend time on the sidelines while influential midfielder Okay Yokuslu will miss Saturday's trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light with a one-match ban due to five yellow cards.

After Jeremy Sarmiento, John Swift and Josh Maja all recently returned from injuries to feature, we outline the latest state of play with the availability at Corberan's disposal:

Matt Phillips – hamstring

The devastating severity of Phillips' muscle setback was revealed yesterday as a 3cm hamstring tear, affecting 50 per cent of the tendon, too.

The 32-year-old's latest injury setback rules him out for four months. He is not projected back until April – where hopefully he can play a part in the final month of the season, and potential play-offs that could follow...

Jed Wallace – shoulder

No time would've been good for such a lengthy Phillips setback, but given the Wallace shoulder blow just one game earlier, Corberan is a little light of options in wide areas now.

Wallace was bundled to the ground by Cardiff's Mark McGuinness, causing pretty serious damage – but mercifully no dislocation or break.

Corberan said the injury would normally mean a month out, but that Wallace's commitment could reduce that. He's already served almost two weeks of that, meaning Stoke on Sunday week could be an achievable comeback.

Kyle Bartley – hamstring

The in-form central defender was left out of the defeat to Leicester last weekend but it was more as a precaution having felt some hamstring pain after Cardiff.

The positive news, though, is that Bartley has trained normally all week and should be back in contention for the trip to Sunderland, where the head coach will ponder a recall after Semi Ajayi featured last time.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Corberan gave a fresh update on the long-term absentee yesterday and said striker Dike could be back training with his colleagues in a couple of weeks. He is finishing individual work with medical staff and will soon be building up his fitness with the physical team.

If all goes to plan, Dike might be in line to possibly feature in the Christmas home games against Norwich, on Boxing Day, or Leeds a few days later. Though Corberan still has to decide when the time is right to throw the American back in.

Adam Reach – quad

Versatile Reach, 30, has been back in training for a week or so after more than four months out of the side following surgery on his thigh during the summer.

His presence as a player able to fill a number of positions may be useful for Corberan in the new year, but the head coach first says Reach must build-up minutes with Richard Beale's under-21s, who are in action twice next week, at Sheffield United on Monday and Everton on Friday.

Martin Kelly – ACL

Experienced defender Kelly, 33, has not played since February, when he ruptured the ligaments in his knee on debut at loan club Wigan.

He has been training for a couple of weeks though. There are plenty above him in the pecking order and Corberan said, like Reach, he will get minutes with the under-21s soon.