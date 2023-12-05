Baggies Broadcast S7 E26: Leicester inquest, FA Cup debate & an away double!

On the latest podcast the boys reflect on the late Leicester heartbreak and give the final word on that controversial late Foxes winner.

They discuss the latest strike of the Albion injury curse with Matt Phillips set for time on the sidelines.

Lewis and Jonny also talk full backs and Okay Yokulsu's form while debating whether Albion should attack the FA Cup alongside their promotion ambitions.

The boys also answer all your questions and look ahead to an away day double header against Sunderland and then Rotherham.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

