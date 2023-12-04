West Brom 1 Leicester 2: player ratings - Cedric Kipre shines again as comeback continues
Lewis Cox rates the West Brom players following their defeat to Leicester City.
Alex Palmer
Can not have blame levelled at him for either goal. Made one sharp stop from a deflected cross. Otherwise untroubled.
Unlucky 6
Darnell Furlong
Continued his decent recent form. Looked to get forward when possible, defended well and made some crucial blocks.
Blocks 7
Semi Ajayi
A mixed afternoon. Picked some good passes early on but guilty of an almost-costly loose ball and then being turned by Iheanacho. Recovered.
Mixed 6
Cedric Kipre
Another excellent display, his consistency is excellent at the moment. Did well against a lively Foxes frontline.
Consistency 8
Conor Townsend
Steady enough first half. Found second half tough going at times but generally marked McAteer well.
Steady 6
Okay Yokuslu
Probably the midfielder’s best display of the season. he made a slow start but recovered to be Albion’s best player. Great with the ball and made countless crucial interceptions.
Starred 8
Alex Mowatt
Quieter than his midfield colleague, some unusually off passing and control but did OK overall.
Off-key 6
Grady Diangana
Some bright moments with the ball and his direct dribbling troubled the visitors. But Albion just needed a bit more from him.
Bright 7
Jeremy Sarmiento
His first time starting in the No.10 role and he struggled early on to get to grips with the contest. Couldn’t influence the game.
Struggled 6
Matt Phillips
He was having a decent afternoon, full of his usual endeavour, until a hamstring injury right on half-time.
Concern 6
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Again a mixed bag. Effort was there but not overly effective in the final third. Might have shot earlier with a first-half chance. Also fired at keeper from distance.
Blunted 6
Substitutes
John Swift (for Phillips, 45+1) 6, Jayson Molumby (for Mowatt, 76) 5, Josh Maja (for Diangana, 76) 7. Tom Fellows (for Sarmiento, 76) 6, Nathaniel Chalobah (for Yokuslu, 86). Subs not used: Griffiths, Taylor, Pieters, Pipa.