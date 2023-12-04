West Brom 1 Leicester 2: player ratings - Cedric Kipre shines again as comeback continues

Alex Palmer

Can not have blame levelled at him for either goal. Made one sharp stop from a deflected cross. Otherwise untroubled.

Unlucky 6

Darnell Furlong

Continued his decent recent form. Looked to get forward when possible, defended well and made some crucial blocks.

Blocks 7

Semi Ajayi

A mixed afternoon. Picked some good passes early on but guilty of an almost-costly loose ball and then being turned by Iheanacho. Recovered.

Mixed 6

Cedric Kipre

Another excellent display, his consistency is excellent at the moment. Did well against a lively Foxes frontline.

Consistency 8

Conor Townsend

Steady enough first half. Found second half tough going at times but generally marked McAteer well.

Steady 6

Okay Yokuslu

Probably the midfielder’s best display of the season. he made a slow start but recovered to be Albion’s best player. Great with the ball and made countless crucial interceptions.

Starred 8

Alex Mowatt

Quieter than his midfield colleague, some unusually off passing and control but did OK overall.

Off-key 6

Grady Diangana

Some bright moments with the ball and his direct dribbling troubled the visitors. But Albion just needed a bit more from him.

Bright 7

Jeremy Sarmiento

His first time starting in the No.10 role and he struggled early on to get to grips with the contest. Couldn’t influence the game.

Struggled 6

Matt Phillips

He was having a decent afternoon, full of his usual endeavour, until a hamstring injury right on half-time.

Concern 6

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Again a mixed bag. Effort was there but not overly effective in the final third. Might have shot earlier with a first-half chance. Also fired at keeper from distance.

Blunted 6

Substitutes

John Swift (for Phillips, 45+1) 6, Jayson Molumby (for Mowatt, 76) 5, Josh Maja (for Diangana, 76) 7. Tom Fellows (for Sarmiento, 76) 6, Nathaniel Chalobah (for Yokuslu, 86). Subs not used: Griffiths, Taylor, Pieters, Pipa.