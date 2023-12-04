Okay Yokuslu edging towards the Premier League form that made West Brom fans fall in love with him

Despite Carlos Corberan's side more than matching them, there were players in that side who really shouldn't be playing in the Championship.

But there was one individual in Albion's side who, on the back of re-discovering his recent form, put in a display akin to those that led to the fans falling in love with him back in his short, but impactful Premier League spell with the club.

When Okay Yokuslu returned to Albion at the start of last season, fans had big expectations, given how well he had performed in his 16 game loan spell at the back end of the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

And since that moment, through collective tough times for the club, he has shown his flashes of quality.

It has always been easy to see why Albion went for him in a bid to survive in that campaign that ultimately ended in relegation.

But what we haven't seen over last season and the early parts of the current season, is Yokuslu perform how we remember he could on a consistent basis.