West Brom's Carlos Corberan reveals reason he did not shake hands with Leicester boss Enzo Maresca

Albion were hunting a late winner when the visitors struck on counter - with Harry Winks finishing off a simple move to stroke the ball into an empty net.

Former Albion winger Maresca, returning to the club for the first time since he left for Juventus in 2000, ran onto the pitch with his staff to celebrate.

And then after the game the two did not shake hands. Asked by Sky Sports for the reason, Corberan explained it was nothing to do with the celebrations of the winner.

He said: "No, when he finished celebrating he said sorry to me for going to the pitch to celebrate, and I said, no, no, no problem, I understand the emotion.

"But I was sick all week and I don't want to give my hand to any of my staff or any of them.

"I have respect for Enzo, he is making a good job and I understand when they score against Sheffield in the last minute too, I understand the emotion of going on the pitch to celebrate.

"I don't think it wasn't respectful, they were very respectful.

"But I have been sick and I didn't want to create a problem for anyone."