Fans full of praise for West Brom after suffering last gasp Leicester City heartbreak
Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after they suffered late heartbreak against leaders Leicester City.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Albion went into the game as the league's form side and it was a tight first period with both sides hitting the post.
The Foxes then took the lead through Kieran Dewsbury-Hall before Josh Maja looked to have rescued a point for Albion.
However with the Baggies pushing for a winner, the left the back door open allowed Leicester to break and Harry Winks to stroke the ball into an empty net.