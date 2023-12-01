West Brom v Leicester City: Lewis Cox's predicted line-ups

The Baggies are preparing for what, on paper at least, is their toughest challenge of the season so far as Enzo Maresca returns to The Hawthorns with his high-flying Foxes.

Jed Wallace is a severe doubt to feature after injuring his shoulder at Cardiff in midweek, but Albion's head coach – who himself is suffering from illness this week – has headaches of a different kind when it comes to a line-up for tomorrow lunchtime.

Albion reporter Lewis Cox gives his predicted XI.

4-2-3-1:

Alex Palmer

A given. The leading goalkeeper for Championship clean sheets (nine in 18 games, the next best keeper has three fewer) by a country mile. One key stop in midweek. He could be the difference tomorrow.

Darnell Furlong

Influential last time the Baggies played at home and was solid enough at Cardiff on Tuesday night. Expect him to continue here. Role could depend if Corberan opts to revert to a back five, which he may be tempted, but I've edged towards sticking to a defensive four.