Cardiff boss Erol Bulut praises his side for never giving up as West Brom come to town

It looked as though the Bluebirds were set for defeat at Deepdale on Saturday but on-loan Baggies attacker Grant popped up with an equaliser in the 94th minute.

That wasn’t enough for the visitors, as substitute striker Ike Ugbo headed home almost 10 minutes into stoppage time for a dramatic turnaround victory.

Turk Bulut, 48, took on his first job out of his homeland in the summer to replace Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi and Cardiff are seventh, with eight wins from 17, heading into tonight’s clash, which represents a strong start.

“Whoever knows me well, knows I am a person who never gives up until the end,” Bulut said of the dramatic late win. “Football is like that. Two weeks ago, against Norwich, nobody expected them to come from 2-1 back to win 3-2. We made the changes and it didn’t help us two weeks ago, but today, they changed the game.

“But we believe in it. This is very important. We showed our character on the field to not give up and to get the three points.

“The substitutes helped a lot. We created a lot more chances, we kept the ball, circulated it really well.

“Also, we didn’t allow the opponent chances. That goal was from our mistake and a counter attack. Preston are a good counter-attacking side and scored. They started the season great, with six wins, they won their last two games and are a really strong team at home. But today we didn’t allow them chances.”

One of Cardiff’s goal heroes from Saturday, Grant, will not feature at the Cardiff City Stadium as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club due to loan terms.

Cardiff start the day two points behind their visitors and would leapfrog them with a victory.