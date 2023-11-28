Cardiff 0 West Brom 1: player ratings - Jeremy Sarmiento shines as Tom Fellows excitement grows

Alex Palmer 7

The Baggies stopper is the clean sheet king in the Championship at the moment and he showed why. He had one big save to make, and got Albion out of a hole when he thwarted Josh Bowler in the first half. Commanded his box well in the second half, as they saw the game out.

Darnell Furlong 7

A solid evening all round for the back line and Furlong played his part. Looks better as part of a back four, and was always trying to get involved in the forward play, providing a threat down the right

Kyle Bartley 7

The Baggies central defender did get caught once in the first half but aside from that dealt with the Cardiff threat well. Played a big part late on as Albion saw the game out.

Cedric Kipre 6

On his return to Cardiff, the Baggies man almost got caught out in the first half as Bowler danced through with Palmer denying the wide man. Wasn't able to be to play as many of his forward passes but battled hard late on and headed away some vital balls.

Conor Townsend 7

Had another tough ask in dealing with Bowler quiet and although he got the better of him on a couple of occasions, he did relatively well to keep him quiet on the whole. Produced a superbly timed tackle in the box in the first half to deny Cardiff a chance.

Okay Yokuslu 6

For the large parts he did his job well, but Albion conceded possession far too easily in the middle of the park in the first half, and he was the culprit on a couple of occasions. Cardiff's big first half chance came from Yokuslu's mis placed pass, but Palmer spared his blushes with a save from Bowler.

Alex Mowatt 7

Although Corberan is prepared to chop and change, Mowatt continues to do his chances of keeping his shirt no harm. As he did on Saturday he kept Albion ticking when they had spells of possession and was again a vital cog.

Grady Diangana 7

The wide man, who has been in blistering form recently, struggled in the first half and handed possession to Cardiff too cheaply. However, showed his cleverness on the ball when Albion broke for Sarmiento's first half chance. Picked the right pass, to a tee, to find his fellow winger.

Jeremy Sarmiento 8

Handed only his second Albion start and took full advantage. Almost put Albion ahead in the first half as he got on the end of a counter, and then wrapped a top drawer effort into the corner for the goal. Aside from that though, showed tremendous work rate for the side. Great thing is, you feel there is much more to come.

John Swift 7

Not the best we have seen Swift produce, but on his full return he showed flashes of his class. In a bitty first half he tried to get Albion moving, and before he came off in the second half he made the space and pass for Sarmiento's goal. An asset to have back in the side.

Jed Wallace N/A

Showed some early promise as he adopted a front line role on the road once again. But a heavy fall saw him pick up a shoulder injury, and after trying to continue he eventually had to come off. Blow.

Subs

21 Brandon Thomas-Asante for Wallace 6

Thrown on earlier than he may have been. Had one big chance in that second half that he really should have done better with, heading home from a few yards out.

65 Matt Phillips for Sarmiento 6

Came on alongside Fellows and helped to give Albion an injection out wide. Helped to drag them out with Cardiff looking to put them under the pump.

65 Tom Fellows for Diangana 7

Again showed why there is so much excitement around him. Stretched the game, turned the full back three times and dug out crosses that almost led to chances.

74 Jayson Molumby for Yokuslu 6

Came out for extra legs, and had a chance with a blocked effort on the counter attack.

74 Josh Maja for Swift 6

Not the time to really assert himself with the way the game was going, but showed some neat touches and held the ball up well.