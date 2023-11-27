Cardiff v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

Carlos Corberan's men head to Cardiff City on Tuesday night with the head coach now mulling over his options with several options to make changes if he so desires.

The Baggies do have one fresh concern and expected absence heading to the Cardiff City Stadium, though, with fewer midfield options available to the head coach.

Here's the latest on the status of Albion's injury concerns.

Nathaniel Chalobah - knee

The boost of John Swift and Josh Maja's return came with the blow that midfielder Chalobah, who has performed well at times of late, is absent with a knee problem. He was kicked at Sunderland and tried to train through the pain during the international break but broke down before the Ipswich game. A true timeframe and extent of his damage will hopefully be confirmed down in south Wales.

Adam Reach - quad

Corberan revealed that the utility man, 30, is likely to return to full training with the Albion squad this week. Saturday at home to Leicester is probably too soon to be involved but Sunderland the following week could be a target. Has missed four months after surgery.

Daryl Dike - Achilles

Striker Dike is a huge one the club will look to get right. Out since April with his third serious and long-term absence since arriving from the States just under two years ago. He is set to make a return this time next month.

Martin Kelly - ACL

Kelly was confirmed to have returned to training last week but after the best part of nine months out injured it is a big ask for him to make an immediate comeback to the first-team squad. Likelihood is he may have some under-21s minutes before being considered.