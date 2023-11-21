Baggies Broadcast S7 E24: Big returns, Ipswich & Albion hero Paul Robinson joins the pod!

Albion fan favourite Paul Robinson joined the boys to discuss everything Albion and the Championship.

In this latest podcast they talk about the job Carlos Corberan has done so far, Karlan Grant and his future, the young loanees and preview the clash with Ipswich.

Robbo also gives an insight into his recent departure from Millwall, managerial and coaching ambitions, and discusses his return to playing after donning his boots to play alongside his son!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.