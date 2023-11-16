Baggies Broadcast S7 E22: Boring break, takeover talk latest & prize giveaway

The boys reflect on the guest podcast with Billy Jones, while taking a look back at the Southampton defeat as Albion head into ANOTHER international break!

Lewis brings you the latest on the takeover talks that are surrounding the club at the moment, while he answers all your burning questions.

And in the episode Lewis & Jonny reveal how you can be in with a chance of getting your hands on a signed copy of Brendon Batson's new autobiography, The Third Degree.

Also, find out how you can also be in with a chance of winning a signed Conor Townsend shirt courtesy of the Kettle & Toaster Man.

